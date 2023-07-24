Parents less likely to have appropriate life cover: Hargreaves Lansdown

Overall, 62% of couples without children had enough life cover in place, HL detailed, compared to couples with children (26%) and single parents (8%).

HL noted the difference in cover is likely because parents didn't realise that they have a shortfall or they were worried about the cost of cover.

For couples without children, 79% had enough emergency savings to cover at least three months' worth of essential expenses. However, this dropped to 65% for couples with children, 52% for single people, and 24% for single parents.

Sarah Coles, HL head of personal finance, said everyone should have a savings safety net of three to six months' worth of essential expenses in an easy access savings account, "in case of nasty surprises."

Couples with children spent an average of £5,356 more every year than couples without, Coles added, which comes to an "an eye-watering" £96,416 over 18 years.

"As a result, their financial resilience suffers across the board. For single parents, life is even tougher, and they face far lower resilience on almost every measure," she commented.

"Children can easily soak up all the cash available, but it's vital to keep your own needs in mind too. If you put your savings and long-term investments on hold, you'll have an enormous amount of ground to make up later - particularly when it comes to pensions."