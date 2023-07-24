Parents less likely to have appropriate life cover: Hargreaves Lansdown

24% of single parents had a savings safety net

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Parents less likely to have appropriate life cover: Hargreaves Lansdown

Parents are less likely to have enough life insurance in place compared to couples without children, according to Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Savings & Resilience Barometer for July 2023.

Overall, 62% of couples without children had enough life cover in place, HL detailed, compared to couples with children (26%) and single parents (8%).

HL noted the difference in cover is likely because parents didn't realise that they have a shortfall or they were worried about the cost of cover.

For couples without children, 79% had enough emergency savings to cover at least three months' worth of essential expenses. However, this dropped to 65% for couples with children, 52% for single people, and 24% for single parents.

Sarah Coles, HL head of personal finance, said everyone should have a savings safety net of three to six months' worth of essential expenses in an easy access savings account, "in case of nasty surprises."

Couples with children spent an average of £5,356 more every year than couples without, Coles added, which comes to an "an eye-watering" £96,416 over 18 years.

"As a result, their financial resilience suffers across the board. For single parents, life is even tougher, and they face far lower resilience on almost every measure," she commented.

"Children can easily soak up all the cash available, but it's vital to keep your own needs in mind too. If you put your savings and long-term investments on hold, you'll have an enormous amount of ground to make up later - particularly when it comes to pensions."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Half of women have negative mental health impact from work

Three quarters of intermediaries see rising interest in low-cost health cover

More on Individual Protection

Brain conditions account for 14% of Aviva's CI pay outs in 2022
Individual Protection

Brain conditions account for 14% of Aviva's CI pay outs in 2022

Represented 9% of IP claims last year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 July 2023 • 2 min read
Third of adults aged 18-40 can't afford life insurance: Beagle Street
Individual Protection

Third of adults aged 18-40 can't afford life insurance: Beagle Street

Half don't have life cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 July 2023 • 1 min read
Clark UK and iptiQ add new Over 50s life cover
Individual Protection

Clark UK and iptiQ add new Over 50s life cover

Under Clark’s Winston brand

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read