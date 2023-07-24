Protection advisers expect uptick in quality, consumer experience from Consumer Duty

A survey among 800 financial advisers found that 84% of respondents believe the new guidelines, set to come into force next week (31 July), will see portals and associated product analysis services become a more important part of the selection process due to the rule's emphasis on fair value.

Meanwhile, 83% expect Consumer Duty to improve consumer experience of protection and 81% said it will result in more advisers focusing on quality over price when recommending protection.

While 40% of advisers expect to recommend more policies, 58% said they do not anticipate any change in the volume of recommendations under Consumer Duty and just 1% of respondents expect a decline in recommendations.

Guardian's research also covered the impact the guidelines will have on business and how much change was required to ensure compliance.

The majority of respondents (62%) said the changes were having ‘some' to ‘no' impact on business, with 23% rating changes as ‘reasonable'. Just over one in ten (13%) said the impact was ‘big' or ‘very big'.

‘Customer understanding' was ranked by respondents as the outcome or cross cutting rule which was having the biggest impact in terms of the changes being made to their firm by 442 respondents.

This was followed by ‘Price and value', ‘Products and services', ‘Consumer support', ‘Firms should act in good faith', ‘Firms should avoid foreseeable harm', and ‘Firms should help consumers achieve their financial objectives', respectively.

Meanwhile, ‘Advice processes' was identified as the business causing the bulk of changes under Consumer Duty by the majority of survey respondents, followed by ‘client communications' and ‘documenting evidence'.

Commenting on the research, Jacqui Gillies, Guardian's marketing and proposition director, said its was "great" that Consumer Duty is having a positive impact on both consumers and the protection industry.

"It's also encouraging to know that advisers are taking the Duty seriously and making changes to their businesses where they feel they have potential to further improve outcomes for consumers. Knowing that 83% of advisers expect the Duty to improve the consumer experience of protection is, I think, a massive boost for our industry in the current climate.

"Having carried out our own analysis within Guardian, we appreciate the time and effort needed to be ready for the new regulation coming in at the end of July so it's good that the vast majority of advisers believe the information from providers is clear and useful - and will allow them to comply with the Duty."

Roy McLoughlin, director of strategic partners at Cavendish Ware, added: "Whenever new regulation comes along, the workload and costs associated with the changes are often well documented.

"So, it's really good to see Guardian's research findings show that when it comes to Consumer Duty, the majority of advice firms agree that it will lead to an improved consumer experience of protection, and also for many, an expectation that they will make more protection recommendations.