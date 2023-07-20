Lack of understanding the main reason for not seeking an adviser﻿

There is still a high propensity to seek an adviser in the future

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read
Lack of understanding the main reason for not seeking an adviser﻿

Nearly half (44%) of people who do not use a financial adviser have said that it is due to a lack of understanding of what they can offer them.

This is according to the Intergenerational Wealth Report 2023 conducted by TIME Investments in January 2023 among 500 people - 250 of them aged between 18 and 26 and 250 aged between 27 to 42 all with annual incomes of £50,000 and above.

Of the 44% who do not already use an adviser, the study found that some of the reason include perceiving them as "too expensive" and/or they have decided that they will manage their own finances.

However, 46% of this group said that they were likely to use one in the future and a further 34% said they were unsure. Just 16% said they were unlikely to use an adviser and only 3% said they would never use one.

Of the respondents who said that they would use an adviser in the future, the main reason for using one would be saving and investing once they earn enough income. More than a third (36%) said they would consider using one after buying a property, while just over a quarter (28%) would use one for retirement planning.

A graph with numbers and textDescription automatically generated

Moreover, 56%of respondents already use an adviser, which is driven by needing help when it comes to choosing the best savings and investment vehicles, followed by retirement planning and, thirdly, intergenerational planning such as wealth transfer between parents, spouse, and children.

The study also suggested that for many millennials and generation Z, engaging with a financial adviser is a relatively recent occurrence, with the report finding that over 65% of respondents used an adviser for the first time within the last two years.

Business line director of tax Tom Mullard said: "Our report demonstrates the scale of the opportunity for advisers when it comes to targeting younger generations. For those who have already achieved significant earning power, there is a huge appetite to save and invest and indeed, for many to seek advice about how best to do this if they have not done so already.

"For those who are undecided about using a wealth manager, building relationships and ensuring they see the value of advice and the range of advice that can be given will be key to converting them into long-term clients."

Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

Two more PFS member directors resign after CII takeover

More on Adviser / Broking

Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty

First in series of strategic integrations

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 July 2023 • 1 min read
MorganAsh launches protection triage service
Adviser / Broking

MorganAsh launches protection triage service

For mortgage advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Now open for submissions!

COVER is delighted to announce the return of its annual Excellence Awards, with all provider and intermediary categories for 2023 now open for submissions.

COVER
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read