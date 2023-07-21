AXA appoints Tara Foley as new UK & Ireland CEO

Previously CEO of AXA Retail Insurance

Tara Foley, incoming chief executive at AXA UK & Ireland
AXA has appointed Tara Foley as the new chief executive of AXA UK & Ireland, effective 1 September and subject to regulatory approval.

In the role, Foley will be in charge of implementing the insurer's 2024 to 2026 strategy, lead the executive team and have oversight of the UK and Ireland business units.

Previously, she spent three years as CEO of AXA Retail Insurance where she oversaw several projects, such as the launch of digital disrupter Moja and the delivery of a transformation programme for customers and employees.

Prior to joining AXA, Foley worked at Lloyds Banking Group for 12 years where she held a range of positions both in banking and insurance.

Mark Pain, AXA UK chair, commented: "Tara is a dynamic and purpose-driven leader who has successfully transformed the AXA Retail business for customers and colleagues alike.

"With her exceptional leadership skills and understanding of the insurance landscape combined with her diverse customer-centric experience, we are confident that AXA UK & Ireland will continue to thrive and grow under her guidance."

Foley stated: "Together, we will build upon our many successes to deliver on the next stage of our strategy, continue to grow the business and provide the best products and services for our customers and clients."

Foley will take over from Claudio Gienal who has been appointed chief transformation officer for AXA European Markets and Health.

Gienal will now be responsible for delivering on a "key strand" of AXA's strategic, operational and financial ambition, AXA noted, by driving business and technological transformation.

He will also oversee and drive the global business communities, bringing together experts from across AXA to share best practice and develop approaches and assets.

"Over the past five years he has overseen the company's largest transformation programme, built a competitive business and delivered significantly improved performance. We wish him all the best for his new role in AXA European Markets and Health," Pain said.

