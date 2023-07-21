Brain conditions account for 14% of Aviva's CI pay outs in 2022

The provider paid out over £1.07bn for claims across life insurance, CI, income protection (IP) and other individual protection policies last year.

Aviva noted diseases that affect the brain can happen at any age, with the youngest adult CI claimant in 2022 now being revealed to be 21 years old and claiming for a benign brain tumour.

The average age of customers claiming for CI due to brain conditions was 42 for MS, 45 for a benign brain tumour, 50 for a stroke, and 51 for brain cancer.

MS represented the brain condition with the largest claims payment out of all four of these at £567,000.

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva, commented: "These conditions can have a significant impact on a person's life and their ability to work and can be progressive in nature. They can also affect people of all ages."

Additionally, brain conditions represented 9% of Aviva's IP claims pay outs last year.

The average age of customers at the start of claim for IP due to these conditions was 41 for MS, 43 for a benign brain tumour, 50 for a stroke, and 40 for brain cancer.

Stroke represented the brain condition with the highest claims pay out for IP in 2022 at £787,000.

Aviva received a total of 50,595 individual protection claims during 2022, including 4,689 claims for CI and 3,683 claims for IP.

"We often talk about cancer and mental health when we discuss our main causes of claim on individual protection products, but it's important not to overlook other condition groups for which customers receive valuable cover on their protection policies," Kerwood said.

"Should a customer be diagnosed with a brain condition, critical illness and income protection can provide crucial financial support to help them focus on treatment and recovery or, in the case of progressive illness, make adaptations to improve their quality of life, rather than worry about their finances."