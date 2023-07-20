Third of adults aged 18-40 can't afford life insurance: Beagle Street

Research among 2,000 UK adults aged between 18-40 found that nearly half (48%) of this age group did not have life cover, with 20% of adults reportedly having no money to spare with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Primary reasons for adults who cancelled their life insurance policies were the rising costs of food (38%), energy (36%), rent (26%) and salaries not keeping track with inflation (26%).

For those who did have life insurance, over half (53%) said they took out cover to provide a lump sum to support their family if they died, while 39% took out cover to pay off their mortgage and 27% to cover funeral costs.

Alistair Rose, managing director of Beagle Street, said that despite the pressure that people are under, it is important to protect families if the worst was to happen.

"The cost-of-living crisis is affecting all of us and it's forcing people to make incredibly difficult decisions around their budgets," he said.

"This research highlights that the current economic situation isn't just affecting day to day financial choices, but also difficult decisions that will have a lasting impact on entire families."