More than half of adults classed as 'vulnerable' under Consumer Duty

Financial services providers can make a ‘huge difference’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read
More than half of adults classed as 'vulnerable' under Consumer Duty

More than half (56%) of adults would be identified as vulnerable under upcoming Consumer Duty regulation terminology, according to research from Watermelon.

Just 8% of people with physical, mental or financial vulnerabilities said they have a financial goal and only 3% said they are able to save money easily, the research found.

It added that almost one third of people (29%) living with a physical or mental vulnerability were struggling to keep up with bills and payments.

One third of vulnerable people (33%) cited reducing debt as a financial ambition - twice the number for non-vulnerable customers (14%).

Meanwhile, 82% of vulnerable customers said that their priorities and preferences have changed because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Almost one in five UK adults (17%) said that they are struggling to keep up with their bills and regular payments, according to research from the customer experience consultancy.

Chief strategy officer, Sian Kerr, commented: "Our research shows that there are a number of areas where financial service providers can make a huge difference for the growing numbers of us with either permanent or transient vulnerabilities.

"With Consumer Duty on the horizon, the FCA, along with these providers, will be rightly judged on whether these numbers improve."

The research was conducted in February 2023 with 3500 UK consumers of financial products and services.

Topics

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter

View profile

More on Regulation

National Audit Office to scrutinise FCA as its responsibilities grow
Regulation

National Audit Office to scrutinise FCA as its responsibilities grow

Consumer Duty a major part of watchdog's growing workload

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
FCA proposes stronger rules on use of influencers in financial promotions
Regulation

FCA proposes stronger rules on use of influencers in financial promotions

New consultation launched

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read
Countdown to Consumer Duty: How can firms fill the vulnerability void?
Regulation

Countdown to Consumer Duty: How can firms fill the vulnerability void?

"An imminent need for companies to re-evaluate their digital journeys"

Junaid Mujaver
clock 14 July 2023 • 5 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read