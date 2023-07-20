More than half of adults classed as 'vulnerable' under Consumer Duty

Just 8% of people with physical, mental or financial vulnerabilities said they have a financial goal and only 3% said they are able to save money easily, the research found.

It added that almost one third of people (29%) living with a physical or mental vulnerability were struggling to keep up with bills and payments.

One third of vulnerable people (33%) cited reducing debt as a financial ambition - twice the number for non-vulnerable customers (14%).

Meanwhile, 82% of vulnerable customers said that their priorities and preferences have changed because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Almost one in five UK adults (17%) said that they are struggling to keep up with their bills and regular payments, according to research from the customer experience consultancy.

Chief strategy officer, Sian Kerr, commented: "Our research shows that there are a number of areas where financial service providers can make a huge difference for the growing numbers of us with either permanent or transient vulnerabilities.

"With Consumer Duty on the horizon, the FCA, along with these providers, will be rightly judged on whether these numbers improve."

The research was conducted in February 2023 with 3500 UK consumers of financial products and services.