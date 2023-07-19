Half of women have negative mental health impact from work

According to research of 8,000 adults by Nuffield Health, 40% of male respondents said work has had a negative impact on their mental health. Female respondents also reported being less confident in openly discussing mental health with an employer, with nearly one quarter (22%) having gone into work more than 10 times when their mental health was "bad", compared to 16% of men. Meanwhile, one third (34%) of men called in sick due to poor mental health and were happy to disclose this information with their employer, while only 24% of women did the same. Lisa Gunn, mental health preve...