Clark UK and iptiQ add new Over 50s life cover

Under Clark’s Winston brand

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
Clark UK and Swiss Re’s iptiQ have expanded their strategic partnership with the launch of a new Over 50s life insurance product.

The joint product is aimed at adults aged between 50-80 years old, and has been launched under Clark UK's targeted Winston brand, which is aimed at the Over 50's market.

Swiss Re noted that Winston offers guaranteed acceptance without any medical exams, and it is designed to offer "easy assess" to life cover through technology and personal advice tailored to the customer needs of this age group.

Through the partnership, Clark UK will focus on marketing and distribution of the product, while iptiQ will oversee all the insurance tasks, including claims management and administration which is powered by its digital end-to-end platform.

Andreas Schertzinger, regional market executive of iptiQ EMEA, said strong strategic partnerships are key to long-term success in the digital insurance space.

"Clark UK and iptiQ share the same vision and values - make insurance more accessible and affordable for a broader range of customers. I believe this is really the foundation of our partnership, and the reason why it works so well for all sides, Schertzinger said.

Matt Edwards, Clark UK chief executive, commented: "We remain firmly committed to creating peace of mind for our customers through intuitive and affordable insurance products.

"By leveraging our combined knowledge and expertise in customer experience and digital insurance, this expanded partnership with iptiQ is another important milestone on our journey to helping UK families get better insurance coverage for their loved ones."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

