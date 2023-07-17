FCA proposes stronger rules on use of influencers in financial promotions

The regulator stated it has moved to "modernise" guidelines used for online financial promotions follows recognition of the "the significant increase in notoriety of ‘finfluencers' and the potential for consumer harm taking place online."

The FCA has launched the consultation across financial services sectors which will run for the next eight weeks. Meanwhile, engagement with the regulator has also helped secure changes to the advertising policies of several Big Tech companies, to only allow financial promotions that have been approved by FCA-authorised firms.

The regulator will be continuing this engagement to ensure more is done to protect consumers, it said.

Lucy Castledine, director, Consumer Investments at the FCA, said:' "We've seen a growing number of ads falling short of the guidance we have in place to stop consumer harm.

"We want people to stay on the right side of our rules, so we're updating our guidance to clarify what we expect of firms when marketing financial products online.

"And for those touting products illegally, we will be taking action against you."

The use of influencers to promote protection products on social media has grown in recent years, with recent research showing that one in ten UK adults has taken out life cover after hearing about it from a social media influencer.

However, protection advisers have also highlighted that the use of influencers in social media to promote products may be doing more harm than good, for consumer outcomes and the reputation of the industry.

Rosie Hooper, chartered financial adviser at Quilter, commented: "This crackdown is particularly needed during the cost-of-living crisis as people are more likely to turn to alternative sources with the promise of high returns being tempting for cash-strapped individuals without their eyes open to risks involved.

"The incoming Consumer Duty raises expectations of firms communicating financial promotions on social media higher than ever before. However, the powers of the FCA only goes so far and will not be enough to stop outright scammers.

"The importance of legislation to make social media platforms responsible for taking down scam ads in a timely manner via the Online Safety Bill is paramount. Stopping scam adverts when people's cash is so stretched should be a priority for the government."