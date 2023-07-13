Dr Helen Hartley appointed associate medical director at Aviva

Joins from Bupa

Dr Helen Hartley, associate medical director, Aviva
Dr Helen Hartley, associate medical director, Aviva

Aviva has announced the appointment of Dr Helen Hartley as associate medical director within its private medical insurance clinical team.

Hartley joins Aviva from Bupa where she has held the role of UK insurance medical director for the past four years.

She will "complete" the insurer's clinical team, led by Dr Subashini M, and including Dr Doug Wright and Dr Jochem Caris.

Aviva stated Hartley possesses "a deep understanding" of the clinical, ethical, and regulatory aspects of private healthcare, which will support its "continuing drive towards value-based healthcare funding."

Commenting on her new role, Hartley said: "It's a great opportunity to work at Aviva, as its focus and achievements in value-based healthcare contracting and strong governance oversight align with my mission to see that insurance customers achieve good patient outcomes and experience high-quality, safe, cost-efficient healthcare. 

"I am excited to join Aviva's clinical team to support the strategy on value-based healthcare and ESG, and to lead Aviva's clinical governance team to achieve strong quality assurance regarding Aviva's value proposition."

Dr Suba M added: "We are delighted to welcome Helen to Aviva to lead our growing clinical risk and governance team. As we evolve our business to meet the rapid growth in the private healthcare sector, emerging trends of health tech, consumerisation of health and focus on prevention, it is critical that we continue to keep patient safety and good customer outcomes at the forefront.

"Helen's breadth and depth of expertise in the regulatory landscape and insurance industry augments and accelerates Aviva's strategy to fund effective, efficient, equitable and enduring healthcare that deliver positive health outcomes."

