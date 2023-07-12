Guardian becomes latest insurer to join GAIN

The challenger insurer stated it aims to provide better support to neurodivergent people within its business through corporate membership, while individual employees will also have the opportunity to join the group to access a broader neurodiverse community and further support.

GAIN will initially work with Guardian on a benchmarking exercise to offered recommendations across the insurer's facilities, policies and processes to take steps to become more inclusive of neurodivergent employees.

This could incorporate the provision of quiet spaces, headphones to aid concentration, and more dimly lit spaces, as well as tailored support given to prepare neurodivergent people for situations including interviews, the onboarding process and performance reviews.

Duncan Mosely, chief operating officer at Guardian, said the move was the result of "initial conversations" with dyslexic team members about the adaptions they need to perform in their careers.

"What this quickly highlighted was that within most businesses there is significant scope for improvement to better support the neurodivergent mind," he said.

"Working with GAIN, we seek to improve our understanding of neurodivergent thinking, to create a safe place where our colleagues feel they can come to work as they are, and where they can thrive and develop.

"Longer-term, we also hope the partnership will help inform our approach to addressing neurodiversity in product design and customer experience, to better meet the needs of the diverse population we serve."

Laurie Edmans CBE, co-chair of GAIN, added: "We're delighted to welcome Guardian to our growing membership base of forward-thinking companies seeking to improve the employment prospects of neurodivergent people in insurance, investment and related areas of financial services.

"Our desire is for neurodiverse workplaces to become the norm; where every employee can thrive and feel empowered to bring their unique skills and abilities for the mutual benefit of all."