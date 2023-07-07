Third of Brits have worse mental health after social exclusion

Almost one third (30%) of Brits have experienced a negative impact on their mental health following social exclusion, according to Bupa.

The provider surveyed 2,002 general consumers and found that over half (58%) have experienced social exclusion over the last year.

Of those who experienced social exclusion, 41% felt isolated, 41% experienced feelings of sadness, and 33% were anxious.

Specifically, respondents living with a disability were more likely to experience exclusion (72%) and were twice as likely to report poor mental health than the wider population, Bupa noted.

People living with a disability reported a higher level of loneliness (43%), while women in this group were "significantly" more likely to report feeling isolated (61%).

Overall, almost half (44%) of all respondents were not involved in any social, professional, community or interest-based support network.

Meanwhile, those who were part of a group (21%) said the number of teams they were part of has decreased over the past three years.

Naomi Humber, head of mental wellbeing at Bupa, commented: "Being part of a community or team with common interests or goals has a remarkable positive impact on both physical and mental health.

"Group participation and inclusion promotes a sense of belonging and social connection, creating a supportive environment that encourages healthy behaviours and motivates individuals to achieve their personal, professional and health goals."

