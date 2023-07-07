Net Zero Alliance turns into 'empty shell' after dropping requirement to set targets

Going forward, each member will be responsible and publicly accountable for setting their own targets, the NZIA stated. Members will also be in charge of setting their own methods to achieve targets, the timeline which they decide to publish targets, and any progress made to meet these targets.

As before, NZIA members who publish their own decarbonisation targets and timelines will do so at their own merit, and the NZIA target setting protocol will serve as a voluntary best practice.

Insure Our Future, a global campaign aimed at holding the insurance industry accountable for its role in the climate crisis, said this decision will reduce the NZIA to "another industry talk-shop and an empty shell."

The NZIA, which was created by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), saw Swiss Re, AXA and reinsurer SCOR exit the group in May after communications from US politicians among the Republican party warning that the alliance's climate goals were in conflict with federal and state antitrust laws.

However, Insure Our Future detailed that the NZIA's target setting protocol does not violate any antitrust laws and that the "attacks" of the US fossil fuel lobby on the alliance have "no legal merit."

Peter Bosshard, coordinator of the Insure Our Future campaign, commented: "It is unfortunate that UNEP caves to the fossil fuel lobby and abolishes the last material requirement which NZIA members have to fulfil. This reduces the alliance to an empty shell and opens the door for further net zero greenwashing by the insurance industry."

Following the "collapse" of the NZIA, Bosshard said regulators need to "step up and create a level playing field" within the insurance industry by requiring all insurance companies to adopt science-based transition plans.

"The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) should integrate this requirement into its Insurance core Principles and put the topic on the agenda when it convenes for its annual meeting in Tokyo in November."