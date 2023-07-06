Employers see 'unprecedented' rise in PMI premiums: Aon

Medical inflation has doubled compared to an average of 9% in 2022, which Aon stated is driving more people towards PMI, many of whom are from corporate employers who are expanding cover so more employees or their dependents can access the scheme.

Market pressures have caused the cost of PMI schemes to increase by over 50% in some cases, Aon detailed.

Meanwhile, more employees who are new to PMI schemes are claiming from day one due to delays in treatment from the NHS. As such, claims have jumped by almost 30%, while claimants are up by 31%.

Aon has also seen greater use of private medical benefits as virtual general practitioners (GPs) experienced a 50% utilisation this year, compared to 15% in 2022.

Chris Simmons, chief broking officer of Health Solutions UK at Aon, said employers should discuss costs early with specialist consultants and to consider all options to "mitigate any impact and make better decisions."

"Previously, it would have been possible to broker a favourable price by analysing needs, reviewing the market and potentially switching providers, but many providers are at full capacity due to the growing demand and there are fewer savings to be made," Simmons commented.

Rachel Western, technical team principal at Aon UK, added: "HR and finance teams are likely to have different approaches to this problem, with HR having a responsibility to employee wellbeing, attraction and retention, while finance has a responsibility to reduce premium costs in an economically challenging period."

She noted there are actions these teams can take to help, including benefit redesign, different funding options and focusing on a preventative health strategy to reduce claim costs.

"Our recommendation is for HR and finance teams to bring each other into the conversation in order to consider both the strategic and health needs of the organisation and build a more resilient workforce."