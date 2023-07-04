The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First

The insurer stated the new features will close the support gap for vulnerable customers who are starting their first job and are unable to provide the required financial evidence to support their claim, as well as customers who are experiencing redundancy or business failure.

The insurer has added a "first job promise" feature to its IP proposition where if a member claims within the first year of their employment, The Exeter will calculate their income based on an annual salary of the income they have earned so far prior to the claim.

When an IP claim is made, a member's benefit is typically assessed against their previous 12 months of earnings, but The Exeter noted that this creates a gap in cover as this is not possible to provide for those who have just started work following full-time education.

The first job promise is designed to make IP a "more appealing prospect" to young adults entering work after completing full-time education and offers "greater certainty" for customers at the point of claim, the insurer stated.

The second new feature is a "redundancy premium holiday" whereby The Exeter will waive premiums for up to three months if a member is made redundant and is facing financial difficulties, meaning the individual can keep their cover in place as they look for new employment.

The redundancy premium holiday feature is available to both employed and self-employed members, although an employed member must be in permanent employment and be made involuntarily redundant at least six months after the policy begins to qualify.

Meanwhile, self-employed members will qualify for the feature if they suffer a form of business failure, including bankruptcy, insolvency or liquidation, at least six months after the start of the policy.

Members will be able to retain full cover, benefits, and access to value-added services through the redundancy premium holiday feature.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing commented: "For those without access to employer sick pay benefits, or those just starting their careers, a reduction in income due to illness, injury or involuntary redundancy can have an immediate impact on their financial wellbeing and potentially lead to them being in a position of vulnerability.

"The enhancements introduced on our Income First product are designed to provide greater certainty to members who find themselves in these situations and highlight the importance of income protection in providing peace of mind to workers of all ages and occupations."