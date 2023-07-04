ABI names Zurich UK chief exec as new president

Tim Bailey succeeds Barry O'Dwyer

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has named Zurich’s UK chief executive, Tim Bailey, as the new president of the industry body.

Bailey will hold the position for the next two years, replacing Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive at Royal London, who was the first person to hold the role under ABI governance changes introduced in 2021.

Additionally, the ABI has appointed Clare Bousfield, chief executive of retail and savings at M&G, as its new deputy president, taking over from Cristina Nestares, CEO of Admiral Group.

Previously, Bousfield led the ABI board sub-group on Solvency II, and she will now hold the role of deputy president while the sector to the Solvency UK regulations.

Bailey commented: "I strongly believe in the role the ABI has to play in driving change to protect and build a thriving society. Working together as an industry, and in partnership with government and regulators, is key and I look forward to supporting members to deliver that over the next two years."

Bousfield added: "Having led the ABI's work on Solvency UK, which is a once in a generation change to our regulatory regime enabling billions of pounds of investment into UK productive assets, I am passionate about driving through how we as an industry deliver the benefits."

Baroness Nicky Morgan, ABI chair, commented that Bailey and Bousfield have valuable experience, insight and leadership, "particularly at such an important time for the industry as we prepare for the introduction of Solvency UK."

"I would like to thank Barry and Cristina for their dedication and commitment to the roles. They have made an important contribution to the ABI and we're grateful to continue working with them as members of the ABI board."

