Employees prioritise financial support when selecting a new job

GRiD's survey of 503 HR decision-makers and 1,212 employees found that financial support for the worst-case scenario was the most valuable type of support for employees due to the cost of living crisis and inflationary pressures.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "It's natural for employees with dependants to be concerned about how their loved ones would cope financially should they become incapacitated through illness or injury or were to pass away.

"However, the cost-of-living crisis gives an added dimension to this apprehension with everything, from mortgage payments to food costs on the rise."

Overall, the least important type of support to employees when determining which company to work for was support for social wellbeing (48%).

The second most important type of support was physical health and wellbeing (64%), including access to non-NHS GPs, medical treatment, physio and rehabilitation services.

This was followed closely by mental health and wellbeing support (63%), such as access to mental health first aiders and counselling.

GRiD commented that employers may be able to offer financial benefits, including financial education and wellbeing tools, a debt consolidation service, discount vouchers or a pay advance scheme, through their group risk policy.

Moxham said: "Organisations that offer employee benefits such as group risk can give their employees real peace of mind that should the worst happen, their employer has taken steps to provide for them and their family."