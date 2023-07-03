Guardian joins IPTF as new member

Following positive response to new proposition

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Guardian joins IPTF as new member

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has announced the addition of Guardian as a new member of the organisation.

The membership follows the launch of Guardian's new income protection (IP) product in April this year, available as a stand-alone cover or as part of a full menu of Guardian's products.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director for Guardian Financial Services, said the insurer has already seen a "very positive" response to the launch.

As IPTF members, Guardian will work with the organisation to further raise awareness of IP, educate consumers and help to remove barriers so more customers can be protected, IPTF detailed.

"Income protection plays an important role in helping people increase their financial resilience, both as part of a menu recommendation and on a stand-alone basis," Gillies said.

"We're delighted to join the IPTF and contribute to the efforts being made across the industry to increase awareness of this very valuable product."

Jo Miller, IPTF co-chair, added: "IPTF strives to represent as much of the market as possible and we're excited to include [Guardian] in future plans. The IP market has a good momentum now that we need to build on and having another provider on board to help us to achieve that can only be a good thing.

"We have great respect for the process that Guardian have been through to develop an income protection proposition and providing more choice for distributors and advisers."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First

ABI names Zurich UK chief exec as new president

More on Income Protection

The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First
Income Protection

The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First

Supporting Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Andrew Wibberley: Learnings on income protection and the self-employed
Income Protection

Andrew Wibberley: Learnings on income protection and the self-employed

"The key thing is to identify the need and have a conversation"

Andrew Wibberley
clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read
Justin Taurog: The world is changing fast...IP needs to as well
Income Protection

Justin Taurog: The world is changing fast...IP needs to as well

"IP needs to be more relevant to the needs of today’s clients"

Justin Taurog
clock 29 June 2023 • 5 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read