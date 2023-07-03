Guardian joins IPTF as new member

The membership follows the launch of Guardian's new income protection (IP) product in April this year, available as a stand-alone cover or as part of a full menu of Guardian's products.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director for Guardian Financial Services, said the insurer has already seen a "very positive" response to the launch.

As IPTF members, Guardian will work with the organisation to further raise awareness of IP, educate consumers and help to remove barriers so more customers can be protected, IPTF detailed.

"Income protection plays an important role in helping people increase their financial resilience, both as part of a menu recommendation and on a stand-alone basis," Gillies said.

"We're delighted to join the IPTF and contribute to the efforts being made across the industry to increase awareness of this very valuable product."

Jo Miller, IPTF co-chair, added: "IPTF strives to represent as much of the market as possible and we're excited to include [Guardian] in future plans. The IP market has a good momentum now that we need to build on and having another provider on board to help us to achieve that can only be a good thing.

"We have great respect for the process that Guardian have been through to develop an income protection proposition and providing more choice for distributors and advisers."