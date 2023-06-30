One third of adults won't consider health insurance

myTribe Insurance, a private health insurance and healthcare information service, conducted a survey with YouGov of 2,344 adults and found that 69% of respondents knew "little or nothing" about health insurance, despite ongoing issues with the NHS.

Of those without private health insurance, 10% said they were "quite likely" or "very likely" to take out a policy in the future.

Adults living in London were most likely to get a policy in the future (18%), according to the research, compared to 11% of those living in the Midlands.

Overall, only 14% of adults surveyed had some level of health insurance in place, while 44% would consider buying health insurance if they could afford it.

As such, 25-49-year-olds were more likely to have private health insurance, with 20% of this age group already having cover, compared to only 8% of over 65s who had health insurance.

myTribe Insurance stated that the older respondents were, the lower the probability was that they would take out a health insurance policy in the future as 82% of those aged between 50-64 ruled it out, and 92% of over 65s said it's "unlikely to happen".

For respondents who did have health insurance, the majority had cover through their workplace (71%), while 29% had an individual protection policy.

Chris Steele, founder of myTribe Insurance, commented that affordability of private health insurance is a "significant obstacle" for those looking at cover, which is felt most acutely by the over 50s where premiums tend to be higher.

However, if price wasn't an issue, a "significant" proportion of the public would consider taking out a policy, he said.

"In recent years, health insurers have introduced new ways to reduce the cost of policies, such as ‘Guided Consultant' options, which limits your access to a smaller pool of private consultants, in return for an approximate 20% reduction in premiums," Steele said.

"While this may still be out of reach of many, it is a step in the right direction allowing more people to access private health insurance in the UK."