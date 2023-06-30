Evelyn Partners launches workplace digital hybrid platform

The service also includes guidance on savings, budgeting, tax, debt, pensions and investing alongside coaching from a qualified professional.

It cited in-house research among 500 business owners which found financial health was the leading concern for employees.

The business said its financial wellbeing service, offered through the workplace, would help employees take control of personal finances over the long term which would then boost productivity in work.

Financial coaching gives employees access to a qualified financial planner with four virtual meetings per year. The planner will offer "guidance on setting financial goals and identify actions they can take to hit those goals".

Moneyhealth also gives members a full financial health check, a full view of their net wealth, a "personalised financial plan" and access to its investment platform Bestinvest.

It added that separately, as part of the overall Moneyhealth service, senior managers with "more complex financial affairs" get access to Evelyn Partners' executive consulting service with the option to sign up for formal, ongoing advice.

Chief financial services director, John Bunch, commented:: "Our digital hybrid Moneyhealth service can enable staff members to tackle the fundamentals of personal finance, such as tracking expenditure, saving towards a goal, shifting debt to a 0% credit card and taking advantage of tax-efficient savings products, such as ISAs and pensions with the support of a dedicated coach.

"Meanwhile, senior executives requiring bespoke guidance can tap into Evelyn Partners' extensive expertise on wealth, financial planning, tax and professional services.

"Our full Moneyhealth employee financial wellbeing proposition provides businesses with a valuable benefit to offer their staff to help them improve their personal finances at all levels of the organisation.

"A workforce with healthy financial habits is likely to be an engaged and productive and focused team, creating a win-win scenario for all parties."