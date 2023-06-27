Unum UK adds Reframe cancer support to Help@hand app

The insurance provider stated the move to cover employees, alongside eligible family members, comes as cancer continues to be dominant reason for claims.

Employees covered by a Unum critical illness policy will received two years of ongoing personal support following a cancer diagnosis, it detailed, with a dedicated cancer support manager for "continuity of care" and support from a Reframe cancer nurse specialist.

Meanwhile, employees and eligible family members covered by a Unum group life policy will have app-based access to Cancer Assist, which provides access to cancer support managers available via phone, email or instant chat, at "every stage of the cancer journey."

Unum highlighted research published last year that found 70% of employees with a cancer diagnosis said they "could have returned to work sooner with greater support from their employer."

John Hyde, chief marketing office at Unum UK, said the addition of Reframe services to [email protected] was a "natural progression" of its digital proposition.

"With 120,000 people of working age diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK*, access to cancer support is more important than ever," he commented.

"Integrating Reframe into [email protected] helps employees take control of their cancer journey and gives them a place to go for guidance, deal with their diagnosis, and discuss the support they need, whether it's continuing to work or returning to work with more confidence."

Reframe user, Julian, added that the support received from the service was "priceless" after finding the reality of cancer "surprisingly difficult."

"It drains you. The pain, business, work — it all drains you. All the complications, the operations and everything else, like medication. You're not as fit as you were before," Julian commented.

* https://www.employment-studies.co.uk/news/overcoming-barriers-living-and-working-cancer