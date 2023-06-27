Employees dissatisfied with available healthcare: TELUS Health

The health and wellbeing services provider measured the mental health of 2,000 employed adults and found that respondents who reported dissatisfaction with the level of available healthcare had the lowest mental health.

Overall, the mental health score of employees who were dissatisfied with available healthcare was nearly 13 points lower than satisfied workers, and eight points lower than the national average, TELUS Health detailed.

Employees aged over 50 were 50% more likely than workers under 40 to be dissatisfied with the level of available healthcare, according to the research.

The primary reason for dissatisfaction was little or no access to a family doctor (42%) as 10% would find access to a family doctor as the most helpful in managing their physical health, while 37% were dissatisfied with available healthcare due to long wait times for treatment (37%).

TELUS Health noted that employees are looking to other avenues of support for their health, including through their employers, following the declining health of the UK workforce alongside recent pressures on the NHS.

Paula Allen, global leader and senior vice-president of research and total wellbeing at TELUS Health, told COVER: "Mental health is a top driver in overall health, wellbeing and work productivity. As part of that, access to healthcare services is a significant factor in the mental health and well-being of workers which makes a significant difference to workers and their productivity - a value that employers should consider when educating employees about their HR programs and services.

"With barriers around access to healthcare, employers have a vital role to play in addressing these issues by providing access to mental health support services and promoting employee well-being. They can also work with healthcare providers to ensure that workers have access to the care they need to manage their physical and mental health.

"By offering comprehensive health benefits, including mental health support and wellness programs, businesses can improve the overall health outcomes of their workforce, leading to increased job satisfaction and productivity."