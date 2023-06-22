SimplyBiz partners with iPipeline on sourcing tool

First step in “enhanced” relationship

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
SimplyBiz partners with iPipeline on sourcing tool

SimplyBiz has furthered its partnership with iPipeline through a new deal that will allow members to access the technology provider's protection sourcing tool, Solution Builder, at a “significantly” discounted rate.

With the implementation of Consumer Duty only six weeks away, Emma Vaughan, head of protection and health solutions at SimplyBiz said it's never been more important to ensure the suitability of a recommendation to a client, and the ability to evidence the process behind recommendations.

The new deal is the first step in a plan to enhance and deepen its relationship with iPipeline, SimplyBiz noted.

Going forward, the partnership between the two businesses will see further collaboration on functionality within the solution.

"We are 100% committed to adding value and efficiencies for our member firms wherever we can, and our enhanced deal for Solution Builder from iPipeline definitely fits both of those criteria," Vaughan said.

"iPipeline's objectives are aligned to our own and I'm proud to be deepening our partnership with a business which shares our dedication to innovating, and constantly looking for new ways to improve the provision of protection advice, for both advisers and clients."

Jaskeet Briah
