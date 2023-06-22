The Right DA Club launches protection helpdesk

Hosted by Gary Harrison

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
The Right DA Club has launched a new protection helpdesk to help member firms with their protection advice proposition.

The helpdesk was created to increase advisers' protection knowledge, the broker noted, as well as to cut down time on market research, help place "more complex" cases, and improve awareness across all product availability.

The new offering is open to all member firms, including members who are already immersed in the provision of protection or are seeking support to launch and grow their protection offering, The Right DA Club detailed.

The helpdesk is hosted by The Right DA Club's new national account manager, Gary Harrison, who said the launch will help to improve protection cut-through and conversions in the business.

"There are numerous reasons why advisory firms should be active in the protection space, not least the requirements that clients have in this current economic environment for cover, but also what it can deliver in terms of regular income, and how it can significantly add to the bottom line," Harrison commented.

"The launch of the new helpdesk is designed to deal with all protection queries DA Club members might have, whether it's information on suitable products for more complex cases, or it's a time-sensitive case which requires quick action, through to ideas on how to improve protection cut-through and conversions in the business."

