Life insurance cases account for 4.5% of opportunistic fraud

The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) has detailed a 61% increase in opportunistic fraud cases between March 2022 and April this year, although only a small portion of these cases related to protection fraud.

Responding to a request for information from COVER, an IFED spokesperson confirmed that only 4.5% of opportunistic fraud cases reported to the department during the time period related to life insurance products.

The IFED also confirmed it had not received any reports of such fraud relating to health insurance or other forms of protection cover, such as critical illness or income protection.

In a warning to the general public to be aware of the risks associated with opportunistic fraud, the IFED released statistics showing a 61% year-on-year rise in this activity compared to the previous period, accompanied by a public-facing awareness campaign to "highlight examples of opportunistic fraud and the devastating consequences that committing it can have."

Opportunistic fraud is when somebody "spots a chance in their everyday life to exaggerate a claim for financial gain, or provide false information when applying for insurance," the IFED stated.

According to its data, motor insurance was the most common type of this fraud referred to the IFED between March 2022 and April 2023 (51%), followed by property insurance fraud (29%).

The IFED noted that the ongoing cost of living crisis and associated financial pressures meant "otherwise law-abiding citizens are turning to insurance fraud as a way to ease financial hardships."

Detective chief inspector Tom Hill, from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) at City of London Police, commented: "We understand that the rising cost of living has presented challenges for many people across the country - but turning to crime to make some quick cash is never the answer.

"Committing insurance fraud can leave [people] with a criminal record, and have long and serious consequences such as criminal prosecution and a prison sentence.

"At the very least, it can make it harder to get insurance in the future. Offenders can be placed on the Insurance Fraud Register, run by the Insurance Fraud Bureau, which can prevent them from accessing essential insurance services for several years."

