Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option

No penalty for claiming for the same condition twice

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly has launched a short-term benefit option for its income protection (IP) product, My Earnings Protected, offering cover for up to two years per claim if a customer is unable to work due to illness or injury.

The short-term benefit offers customers up to the age of 70 cover and a maximum benefit of 65% of income, with a limit of £52,000 a year.

The launch follows demand from both advisers and consumers, the provider noted, including deferred periods from one week to 12 months.

There is no loading for occupation, smoking or hazardous pursuits except motor sports, as with all of the provider's products.

Cirencester noted that the sales and underwriting processes will remain the same as for its long-term benefit option, while the support services available to customers offer the same range of additional benefits, such as fracture and hospitalisation cover, mental health support and GP24.

Meanwhile, there is no penalty for claiming for the same illness or injury twice within 26 weeks and payments will be made immediately with no deferred period, Cirencester detailed, although the maximum claim period for one condition remains capped at two years.

Alan Waddington, distribution director at Cirencester Friendly, commented: "As an organisation, we want to be seen as the champions of income protection, making it more accessible and affordable. Our new short-term benefit option helps us to do exactly that and represents an exciting step forward for the society.

"We know how important it is for people to be able to protect their livelihoods, especially now when so many are feeling the financial squeeze. The short-term benefit option helps them do exactly that, providing them with the means to cover the essential bills, allowing them to concentrate on getting back to full health without additional stress."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
