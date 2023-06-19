Covéa Insurance names new chair and chief executive

Adrian Furness departs business after 28 years

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Covéa Insurance has announced the appointment of Chris Moat as its new chair from 1 July, subject to regulatory approval.

Covéa Insurance is the UK underwriting business of French mutual insurance group Covéa, which has included global reinsurer PartnerRe since July 2022.

Moat has been an independent non-executive director at Covéa since March 2021, and he will take over from Thierry Francq who will remain on the board of directors.

Covéa has also appointed Georges de Macedo as its new chief executive, effective immediately, as Adrian Furness has left the business after 28 years, and after three years as chief executive.

Previously, Macedo held senior positions within international groups and has over 15 years of experience in the insurance sector, including as group chief accounting officer at SCOR.

Macedo commented: "The executive committee and I are determined to accelerate the transformation of Covéa Insurance and to seize new opportunities in both personal and commercial insurance markets."

Moat said: "Against a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company is focused on delivering an ambitious transformation agenda. I look forward to taking up the position of chair from Thierry and to working with the new executive team and my board colleagues in the delivery and development of this agenda, which will build on the company's strengths."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

