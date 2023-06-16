The Insurance Charities calls for industry unity to support colleagues

The Insurance Charities calls for industry unity to support colleagues

The Insurance Charities has called for the insurance industry to unite to support colleagues in the sector with the rising cost of living.

On Monday (19 June), The Insurance Charities will launch an annual week-long awareness campaign.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging the insurance sector to help disseminate information on the practical and financial support available to staff members working in the industry who are facing "challenging circumstances", the charity detailed.

The Insurance Charities is the charity for the UK and Irish insurance industry that supports current and former insurance employees and their dependants.

Over the last year, the charity donated over £1.3 million to support current and former insurance people who were struggling financially.

To support the campaign this year, The Insurance Charities said industry members can spread the word of available support by using the free resources it has created to support the campaign, particularly to support those with HR, wellbeing, and line management responsibility.

Joshua Brekenfeld, chair of The Insurance Charities, commented: "We can transform insurance people's lives for the better by providing a lifeline to support them and their families with whatever difficulties they may be facing. Without people coming together to raise awareness, we couldn't reach as many insurance colleagues as we do."

Adrienne O'Sullivan, honorary president of The Insurance Charities, added: "Too often we hear from people who have faced an unexpected life event, but at the time, were unaware of the support we can provide. We want to prevent this situation, which is why this campaign is so important."

COVER Magazine will be supporting The Insurance Charities during the Customer Care Awards on 21 June.

