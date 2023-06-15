ABI calls on government to ease access to health and protection insurance

Health and protection insurance offer an "effective route" to occupational heath and should not be overlooked, the association stated within the Closing the evidence gap: how insurance supported good health and productivity report, published today (15 June).

According to the ABI's research, nearly nine in 10 (86%) people who accessed insurer-provided vocational rehabilitation were successfully supported to stay in work or return to work following an absence.

Overall, 64% of people were supported to stay in work or return to work following access to vocational rehabilitation services, while 24% of people remained well enough to work.

Particularly, those aged over 50 years old were supported through vocational rehabilitation to stay in work or return to work for musculoskeletal conditions (84%), mental health (82%), cardiovascular conditions (80%) and cancer (75%).

As such, employers should not be penalised by the tax system for providing health support for staff, the ABI stated, and this shouldn't come at an additional cost for workers who choose to take up this support.

The association has called on the government to reduce Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) for health insurance, while consideration should also be given to the introduction of a Class 1A national Insurance contribution exemption for employers that offer health support to staff, which the ABI said should include insurance.

The government is also being called upon to consider an annual allowance for benefits-in-kind taxation to ensure that health insurance as an employee benefit is not taxable, up to a certain threshold.

Overall, more than 1.6 million people used the health services available to them through an insurance policy 5.5 million times in 2021, according to the report.

The number of individuals who used virtual GPs through insurance jumped by 440% between 2019 and 2021.

As such, the ABI noted that the welfare system should not penalise the use of insurance as customers with Universal Credit could find their individual income protection policy to be of "no value" if they are absent from work as it reduces their Universal Credit entitlement.

To increase the use of health and protection, the ABI said the government should build on existing initiatives to increase knowledge on the health services available through insurance, as a barrier to employers offering occupational health services is a lack of information.

To do this, the government should address health-related gaps in the mid-life MOT by encouraging individuals to check what health cover and preventative services they have access to through their workplace, the ABI detailed.

If an appropriate scheme is unavailable, the ABI said individuals should be encouraged to consider buying an individual health or protection product on their own accord.

Additionally, the association has encouraged the government to enhance the statutory obligations for the ‘Written Statements of Employer Particulars' to help employers remind employees of their benefit entitlements annually.

Clare Lusted, head of product proposition at Unum UK, said the insurer welcomes this call to action: "With the number of people economically inactive due to long-term sickness hitting a record high, Unum is pleased to note the ABI's strong backing for vocational rehabilitation, with data showing a higher return to work success rate among employees who have been absent from work for at least six months when they experience insurer-provided rehabilitation compared with the general population."

Commenting on the ABI's report to COVER, Square Health's Steve Casey said: "From our own experience at Square Health, we have seen month on month increases in demand for digital GP services. What is also interesting is the percentages of users who have accessed the service more than once suggesting that they do see this now as a way of accessing primary care.

"Also in demand are customers who are accessing health MOTs, often by self-administered blood test kits. The results of these tests are showing very interesting results and many customers are wanting to talk to a GP about the findings"