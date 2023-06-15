Protection insurance providing wider access to health services: ABI

Detailed within the Closing the evidence gap: how insurance supported good health and productivity report, published today (15 June), approximately 16.5 million people had access to health services via a life insurance, critical illness or income protection in 2021.

The ABI noted that this figure has "risen consistently" year-on-year since 2019 by a total of 2.6 million people.

In 2021, 71% of people had access to health services via a group protection scheme, with 29% through individually purchased protection products - a growth of 3% for individual policies on 2020 totals (74% vs 26% respectively).

During the same time period, the number of people that accessed a health service through a protection policy (either group or individual) has grown by 150%.

The ABI stated there is likely to be a "direct correlation" between the increases and "public attitudes to accessing in-person healthcare" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many people switched from in-person to remote GP appointments during the pandemic. Similarly, health services offered through protection insurance are often remote and therefore do not carry the risk of infection," the report noted.

Within the report, the ABI called on the UK government to ease access to health and protection insurance by including these in the scope of the two consultations announced in the 2023 Spring Budget earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the report also found a significant increase in the number of times people with a protection policy accessed a health service, growing 171% between 2019-2021.

The largest driver of this was the use of health services categorised as prevention, early care and diagnosis, the ABI stated, which accounted for 69% of use in 2021.

This represents a 234% growth from 2019, suggesting that "people saw the value of protection insurance for health management during the pandemic," the report said.

There was also a rise of 75% in the number of people who accessed health services for mental health via a protection policy, while the number of times they used their health services for mental health grew 107%.

For musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, the ABI recorded a rise of 400% in service use between 2019-2021, while the number of times these services were used jumped by 700%.

The ABI stated that the reason for this significant rise may again be attributed to the fact these services were offered on a remote basis, but also noted it could "point to a growing recognition that employers should keep workers informed about their health-related benefits."