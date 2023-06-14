Vitality shelves Active Life proposition as standalone product

Withdrawn from market as separate product last month

Vitality’s D2C life insurance proposition with flexible premiums based on physical activity data has been shelved, with the insurer folding the offer into its existing life insurance portfolio.

First launched at the start of this year, the Active Life proposition included life, serious illness and income protection cover (living expenses cover), and offers monthly premiums based on the level of physical activity recorded by policyholder's Apple Watch.

Premiums were initially calculated based on applicant age, health and medical history, and lifestyle habits such as smoking that impact on the likelihood of a policyholder making a claim.

However, Vitality has confirmed to COVER that the proposition was withdrawn from the market during May.

Active life was launched on "a limited scale as a ‘test and learn' phase" with a focus on a younger demographics that were less likely to be interested in, or served by, traditional life insurance products.

A Vitality spokesperson told COVER that early learnings following the product's launch led the insurer to "quite quickly make the decision to fold the product into the broader Vitality Life portfolio, which is what we are now doing."

According to the insurer, the Apple Watch generated "significant consumer interest" and members understood the link between their activity and paying a lower life insurance premium.

Vitality also stated that it gained "significant learnings in digitising and streamlining" the application process.

Despite a "significant" amount of interest in the proposition, the spokesperson told COVER: "What became immediately clear is that potential customers expressed a need for more flexibility around the insurance cover that they could select on the plan, hence our decision to incorporate it into our current product."

Existing Active Life customers have the option to keep their plan for the remainder of the three-year term or move to Vitality's other suite of life insurance offerings.

