Verlingue taps Howard Jones as deputy head of corporate

Reporting to Kevin Charman, head of corporate, Jones will ensure the broker is "well positioned" to deliver the group's growth plans in the UK corporate sector, Verlingue detailed, along with developing and attracting talent to the business.

Jones has over 17 years of experience in insurance broking and joins from PIB Group, where he became branch director following the group's acquisition of Erskine Murray.

Previously, he worked as head of south region at Erskine Murray, and he also held executive roles at Willis Towers Watson and Heath Lambert.

Mike Latham, Verlingue chief executive, commented: "As deputy, Howard will work closely with Kevin over the next few years to shape our national offering with larger corporates and ensure we continue to deliver consistent growth through high quality service."

Jones said: "It was very clear from my first interactions with the management team at Verlingue that it is a business completely focused on its clients, its people and on delivering long term sustainable profitability. This approach really appeals to me and is aligned with my own priorities.

"It's also an incredibly exciting time to join the business following recent structural changes and rebrand which ensure we are bringing the very best of the group to our clients."