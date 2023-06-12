Men are increasingly ready to address mental health issues: RedArc

Communication needs to help men feel comfortable in coming forward

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
More men seem ready to address their mental health as having a mental health issue is “no longer a weakness” and discussing it is "no longer a taboo", according to RedArc.

Meanwhile, in parallel with physical health conditions, men tend to wait until symptoms are severe before seeking support, RedArc noted.

This includes ignoring the signs and symptoms of serious physical illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases or bowel cancer until they are acute, the company detailed, and this reluctance to seek early support also occurs for mental health conditions.

According to RedArc, the underlying reason for a reluctance to seek help is due to the expectations men place on coping and being a breadwinner, therefore they are less likely to admit to struggling and are reluctant to take time off from work.

Christine Husbands, commercial director for RedArc, commented that it's important for men to understand that added-value support within benefits and insurances can offer early intervention.

However, communication also needs to include messages that will help more men feel comfortable in coming forward, Husbands added, by highlighting the confidentiality, longevity and personalisation of the service.

 "Added-value services will support an individual whether they reach out for help or are referred at any stage of an illness but we can't stress enough how early intervention really is key. By identifying and providing effective early support, an individual's longer-term health and wellbeing outcomes are significantly improved," Husbands said.

Jaskeet Briah
