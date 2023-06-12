Legal & General launches cost of living guide for businesses

To support employers and employees

Legal & General Group Protection (L&G) has launched a new guide to help employers and employees navigate the rising cost of living.

Launched by L&G's wellbeing advisory board, the guide comprises "accessible and practical" tips and signposting, the insurer noted, including guidance for housing, bills, debt, working life, childcare, eldercare, health, leisure activities and financial abuse.

All the information is available on L&G's new financial wellbeing webpage and sits alongside guidance on post-Covid-19 syndrome, which L&G stated is the first area of focus for the board.

Employers can also access support through a webinar with members of the wellbeing advisory board, all of whom work across a range of clinical, occupational, vocational rehabilitation and business consulting fields.

Recently, L&G found from external research that loneliness has "disproportionately" affected the younger generation during the cost of living crisis, with income playing a bigger role for 16 to 34 year olds than for any other age group in terms of representing a loneliness risk factor.

Additionally, L&G's latest Deadline to Breadline report found that the average household is just 19 days from the breadline, and people affected by both Covid-19 and the cost of living have a "much higher" level of debt and are just one week from the breadline.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at L&G Group Protection and chair of the wellbeing advisory board, commented: "Financial wellbeing impacts overall health and wellbeing in many ways, influencing our choices around diet and exercise and even around work and relationships."

"An appreciation of this kind of joined-up thinking is arguably vital to people keeping well, nipping problems in the bud early and also managing long-term conditions," she added.

