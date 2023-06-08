Speed of claim pay outs key driver of value for customers: MetLife

MetLife's research among 2,000 adults measured consumer's attitudes towards protection ahead of the Consumer Duty implementation on 31 July.

According to the research, other indicators of "good value" of protection products among customers is the ability to flex products to suit individual lifestyle needs (68%) and a broad coverage for a range of circumstances (67%).

Cost was found to be a less important indicator of value for customers (62%), MetLife noted, followed by a simple application process (61%).

Looking ahead, having a more varied and diverse set of life and health insurance products, individual protection products, and providers, would provide better value for 41% of consumers. This is particularly important for young adults (53%) aged between 18 to 34 year-olds.

Meanwhile, MetLife stated that many advisers may be focusing on the "wrong things" when explaining value to their clients.

Clients who purchased through an adviser in the past two years said that only 35% of advisers discussed products that best meet their protection needs when taking out a policy.

Only 23% of customers noted that their advisers discussed broad coverage that applies in a range of circumstances and 14% said advisers discussed cover with them that can be amended to meet changing needs.

Additionally, 14% of customers had an adviser talk through additional services, such as virtual GP or wellbeing support, and 16% discussed whether a provider pays out "quickly and efficiently."

Justin Harper, head of propositions at MetLife UK said: "Unsurprisingly, speed and efficiency of claim payment is a top priority for protection customers - the point of claim is their moment of truth."

"Our research also points to consumers wanting and valuing greater diversity. So, it's vitally important that we, and the protection sector, continue to challenge ourselves to improve and innovate. To deliver good value, our products and services need to reflect and anticipate the ever-changing lives and evolving needs of our customers," Harper added.