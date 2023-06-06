SimplyBiz launches Appointed Representative support programme

To support new FCA requirements

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
SimplyBiz has launched a new appointed representative (AR) support programme for both AR and principal firms.

Following new changes implemented by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to the AR regime last year, the programme has been created to offer support and guidance around the provisions for the new reporting requirements and annual assessments, ahead of the 28 November deadline.

The programme includes an audit, which is now an annual requirement under the new AR rules, alongside a guide and resource library.

It will review and assess the "effectiveness and robustness" of an AR's internal systems, controls, procedures, and reporting to the principal firm, SimplyBiz detailed.

This will help principal firms assess that it is monitoring and managing the activities of its AR firms "effectively" and "appropriately", in line with the new FCA standards.

Jennifer Peaty, head of regulatory consultancy at SimplyBiz, commented: "Whilst the recent changes to the AR Regime won't affect the majority of firms, those who are impacted are likely to experience significant changes to the way in which they need to work.

"The requirement of an annual audit for all AR firms is one of the elements of the new rules which we believe will cause the most work for firms, and we believe this service will help to remove a burden from those affected."

