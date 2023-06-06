Third of employees say mental health affected by caring responsibilities

The employee benefits provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that financial and mental wellbeing is a "major cause for concern," as over one in five employees juggle work with caring responsibilities for their family.

As such, 20% of staff said they were less productive at work due to their caring responsibilities, while a minority of employees (16%) needed to take sick days to manage these, Unum detailed.

Overall, 13% of respondents felt they needed to leave an employer that was "unsupportive" of their caring duties, and 26% of respondents wanted employers to improve access to mental health assistance.

Liz Walker, chief operating officer at Unum UK, said there is an "urgent need" for employers to support employees with care responsibilities by providing benefits and resources that can help to reduce the strain.

By helping working carers to stay in work, businesses will retain skilled employees, improve productivity and benefit the wider economy, Walker stated. This support can include increased communication to "lessen the taboo" of dual caring responsibilities, such as sharing stories of senior leaders if applicable, as well as clearly signposting benefits and resources and operating a flexible working environment.

"Carers are now entitled by law to one week of unpaid leave per year, allowing them the flexibility to take time off for appointments, unexpected events or simply a chance to rest. Whilst this is good progress, carers still need support for the remaining 51 weeks in the year," she detailed.