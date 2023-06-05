Mortgage 1st acquires Peak Mortgages and Protection

Peak was formed by principal adviser Rhys Schofield in 2018, and the brand will continue as a trading style under Mortgage 1st.

Schofield will continue to run the day to day of Peak for the foreseeable future and will remain the "front-man" for clients and the team, he told COVER.

The deal marks the first acquisition by Mortgage 1st since foundation in 2008 by Jon Stones as the sole adviser, now run by Stones and operations director, Lisa Stones.

As an appointed representative of Stonebridge, Mortgage 1st has been supported by the network with this acquisition as well as previous growth plans.

Schofield told COVER: "Working alongside like-minded people who share the same drive and dedication was an absolute must for me, knowing that my team could fulfil their own ambitions and be supported along the way was huge from a personal perspective."

"One thing I have learned in our four years of growing Peak is that it can be a lonely and hard existence to carry that burden without brilliant people around you to support, praise and, yes, pick you back up when you need it," he added.

Olivia Smith, Peak's first employee, supported Peak with the sale of the business, and will be the first new Peak adviser, Schofield noted.

"To say I'm excited to carry on leading Peak with the likes of Jon and Lisa Stones and the rest of their senior team at my back is an understatement. Rest assured that the Metallica of Mortgages will not ‘fade to black' but is very much ready to ‘ride the lightning' instead."

Jon Stones, Mortgage 1st managing director, said: "The opportunity to bring Peak into Mortgage 1st is a unique and ideal scenario, one that will see us continue to grow but also maintain the exceptional culture that we have built at Mortgage 1st.

"Rhys has done a wonderful job with Peak, quickly establishing their standing as the go-to brokerage in Belper before expanding that proposition across Derbyshire. During preliminary discussions it became very apparent that we shared the same core values as business owners which played a key role in getting this deal done so quickly."