Only quarter of employers offer risk assessments for serious illness

Towergate Health & Protection research shows

Only one quarter (26%) of employers offer staff a medical assessment for their risk of serious illness, including cancer, research by Towergate Health & Protection has found.

According to research among 500 HR decision makers, one third (36%) of businesses offer medical questionnaires as a risk profiling activity to cover the risk of serious illness, with no physical examination or assessment provided.

Meanwhile, over one quarter (28%) of employers don't offer any form of risk profiling for team members.

Of the other businesses surveyed, 27% offer a questionnaire on basic areas of weight and fitness, while 24% offer a medical assessment for these areas.

Having a better understanding of the risk profile of the health and wellbeing of employees would mean over one third (38%) of companies would be able to tailor their health and wellbeing support, helping to meet corporate and social responsibilities (CSR), respondents stated.

Additionally, 36% of employers surveyed detailed that if they were only able to offer a limited range of health and wellbeing support, better understanding of risk profiling would enable the business to prioritise the most relevant.

This would also enable 35% of businesses to tailor health and wellbeing support to the specific needs of the workforce to aid recruitment and retention.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "With early detection of cancer being so key to better outcomes, and lifestyle factors having such a big impact on the prevention of cancer, risk profiling is a valuable benefit for employees."

"The wider benefits of risk profiling, relating to CSR, recruitment and retention, show that while there are clear advantages to the employees themselves, there are also benefits to the employer and to the business. Assessment of risks and early detection of cancer and other serious illnesses can only be a good thing all round," she added.

