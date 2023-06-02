Tendr partners with retailers and offers discounts on groceries and utilities, and includes a grocery salary sacrifice scheme, early wage access and tech benefits.

Employees will have access to Tendr's services at no additional cost via a subscription to Cloud8's benefits platform, BEAM at Work, through their employer.

Tendr joins Canada Life, as well as a range of employee benefits providers, on the BRIDGE panel.

Dipa Mistry Kandola, Cloud8 chief executive, commented: "Our BRIDGE panel partners are already helping employees' pay go further each month - from specially negotiated rates on utilities, the weekly shop, and the commute to work to name a few. We're so thrilled to now also be able to offer access to Tendr to Cloud8's clients."

Moynul Hoque, director at Tendr, said: "With a focus on addressing the cost of living, Cloud8 clients will now have access to our powerful suite of solutions, including our grocery salary sacrifice scheme, early wage access, and tech benefit.

"Together, we aim to empower employers in tackling the cost of living crisis and providing meaningful support to their employees."