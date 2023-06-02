Insurers making progress on Mental Health and Insurance Standards: ABI

Across four key areas

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Insurers making progress on Mental Health and Insurance Standards: ABI

Protection and health insurers are making positive developments in improving accessibility and support for customers with mental health conditions, in line with the Association of British Insurer’s (ABI) Mental Health and Insurance Standards.

A new report from the ABI details responses from 22 insurance providers from the travel, health and protection markets, of which three came from health providers and nine from protection providers.

Launched in September 2022, the ABI's Standards focuses on four specific areas of insurer offerings: improving accessibility through better communication, processes and training, asking appropriate questions during applications, communicating and explaining underwriting decisions, and improving transparency.

According to the ABI's findings, all firms that provided responses showed evidence in taking steps to improve the accessibility of communications, such as having at least two choices of how consumers can communicate with them.

The report noted that only one respondent stated it had not implemented processes to assist customers who may require support during the application process, as products were exclusively offered through financial advisers.

The majority (88%) of respondents have now included an introduction to their underwriting questions in order to manage consumer expectations, while the remaining 12% have taken "alternative actions" such as including the information at a different stage of the underwriting stage.

Meanwhile, all insurer respondents asserted that the underwriting questions asked of applicants could be answered "without prior medical knowledge."

Around eight in ten (81%) respondents stated they "regularly review" written and verbal communications concerning underwriting decisions, while the same percentage made mental health exclusions "highly prominent" in policy documents and in any communications where relevant.

The report also found that 83% of insurer respondents ensure underwriting approaches concerning mental health are regularly reviewed using "up-to-date and relevant, statistically credible evidence."

"These figures are slightly lower because travel insurers generally don't exclude any mental or physical conditions from their products and often use a third-party to assess and communicate underwriting decisions on pre-existing health conditions," the ABI noted.

Meanwhile, 94% of respondents explain to customers what evidence is used to inform the underwriting approach, when requested by customers.

Commenting on the report's findings, the ABI's director of health and protection policy, Yvonne Braun, said: "Our industry wants to make it straightforward for customers with mental health conditions to access its products, and it's good to see that our members have made progress.

"The industry still has more work to do though, and we're committed to working with firms and mental health experts to drive this forward."

The ABI stated that the Standards were designed to promote a "base level of expectation" for the insurance industry, but is not intended to "prescribe the changes that had to be made so firms can implement them in their own way."

The Association has committed to funding a further 5,000 e-Learning Modules, via RightSteps, to ensure "insurer frontline staff and advisers are equipped to support people with mental health conditions throughout the application and claims processes."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Case Study: Paul's Story

HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients

More on Insurer

HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients
Insurer

HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients

L&G added to provider panel

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
Royal London pays out £631 million in 2022
Insurer

Royal London pays out £631 million in 2022

IP pay outs dropped by nearly half

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Scottish Widows pays out over £199M in protection claims during 2022
Insurer

Scottish Widows pays out over £199M in protection claims during 2022

98% of all claims paid

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 31 May 2023 • 3 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read