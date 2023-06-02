Insurers making progress on Mental Health and Insurance Standards: ABI

A new report from the ABI details responses from 22 insurance providers from the travel, health and protection markets, of which three came from health providers and nine from protection providers.

Launched in September 2022, the ABI's Standards focuses on four specific areas of insurer offerings: improving accessibility through better communication, processes and training, asking appropriate questions during applications, communicating and explaining underwriting decisions, and improving transparency.

According to the ABI's findings, all firms that provided responses showed evidence in taking steps to improve the accessibility of communications, such as having at least two choices of how consumers can communicate with them.

The report noted that only one respondent stated it had not implemented processes to assist customers who may require support during the application process, as products were exclusively offered through financial advisers.

The majority (88%) of respondents have now included an introduction to their underwriting questions in order to manage consumer expectations, while the remaining 12% have taken "alternative actions" such as including the information at a different stage of the underwriting stage.

Meanwhile, all insurer respondents asserted that the underwriting questions asked of applicants could be answered "without prior medical knowledge."

Around eight in ten (81%) respondents stated they "regularly review" written and verbal communications concerning underwriting decisions, while the same percentage made mental health exclusions "highly prominent" in policy documents and in any communications where relevant.

The report also found that 83% of insurer respondents ensure underwriting approaches concerning mental health are regularly reviewed using "up-to-date and relevant, statistically credible evidence."

"These figures are slightly lower because travel insurers generally don't exclude any mental or physical conditions from their products and often use a third-party to assess and communicate underwriting decisions on pre-existing health conditions," the ABI noted.

Meanwhile, 94% of respondents explain to customers what evidence is used to inform the underwriting approach, when requested by customers.

Commenting on the report's findings, the ABI's director of health and protection policy, Yvonne Braun, said: "Our industry wants to make it straightforward for customers with mental health conditions to access its products, and it's good to see that our members have made progress.

"The industry still has more work to do though, and we're committed to working with firms and mental health experts to drive this forward."

The ABI stated that the Standards were designed to promote a "base level of expectation" for the insurance industry, but is not intended to "prescribe the changes that had to be made so firms can implement them in their own way."

The Association has committed to funding a further 5,000 e-Learning Modules, via RightSteps, to ensure "insurer frontline staff and advisers are equipped to support people with mental health conditions throughout the application and claims processes."