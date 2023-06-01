Majority of employers offering preventative healthcare support: GRiD

Just 17% don't offer support

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Research from industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD), has found that only a minority of businesses (17%) do not offer their staff support to prevent ill-health.

According to research of 503 HR decision-makers, less than two in ten employers do not take steps to reduce the incidence of serious illnesses, including cancer.

However, many employers who do offer support to prevent ill-health could also do more, GRiD noted.

Only 16% of businesses surveyed offer their staff health discounts, including for the gym, cycling and fitness, and 15% offer initiatives to help team members to manage stress and mental health.

Meanwhile, 14% of employers offer lifestyle support, such as advice on nutrition, sleep, health and fitness, and 13% offer apps that encourage improved health behaviours.

GRiD said it urges employers to review the support they offer and to step things up if they can as the age of retirement is on the rise.

A "significant" proportion of the workforce is older and potentially more vulnerable to ill-health, GRiD noted, therefore preventative healthcare can reduce illnesses associated with ageing.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "Many serious illnesses, including cancer, are preventable which is why it is so crucial that prevention plays a key role in employer health and wellbeing programmes.

"We can't necessarily eliminate cancer entirely but encouraging healthy behaviours in staff is likely to help reduce their likelihood of getting the disease at some point in the future - especially if support helps turn poor lifestyle choices into heathier long-term habits."

Jaskeet Briah
