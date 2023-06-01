HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients

As a result of the addition, HSBC UK Wealth clients have access to L&G's individual life, critical illness and mortgage insurance products, effective as of 26 April.

The bank stated that the move was a result of a review of its provider panel and "comprehensive assessment."

Jonathan Saggers, head of customer journey - protect at HSBC UK, commented: "It was the combination of competitive customer pricing and the investment L&G have made in their underwriting capabilities to enhance the adviser and customer experience that stood out for us."

Claire Beardmore, partnerships director at Legal & General, added: "We are very excited to join HSBC UK's Wealth's protection panel and to be able to support HSBC UK in providing competitively priced life and critical illness cover to their customers.

"Customers need to have an opportunity to consider what cover they may need to ensure their families are protected. We are very pleased to have our products available for HSBC UK advisers to offer."