Royal London pays out £631 million in 2022

The mutual insurer paid out 99.4% of claims to nearly 80,000 customers across life insurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP).

Whole of life again represented the majority of pay outs by Royal London at £312m, with the average claim at £4,211. Overall, 99.9% of claims were paid in 2022 to over 74,000 claims.

Over £182m was paid out across life insurance and terminal illness claims, down by 4.5% from £174m in 2021. Over 2,000 claims received a payment, and the average claim was £86,500.

Pay outs for IP claims in 2022 dropped by nearly half (46%) to £2.5m, compared to £4m in 2021.

Over half (52%) of IP claims were made for musculoskeletal conditions, while other common reasons for claims were cancer (10%) and mental health disorders (6%).

Meanwhile, total pay outs for CI claims were £132m, down by 3% from £136m in 2021, and 93.6% of claims receiving a payment.

The primary reason for CI claims was cancer (65%), followed by heart attack (8%) and stroke (8%). Overall, 6% of CI claims were declined as the majority did not meeting the policy definition, Royal London detailed.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented: "It's important to remember that those making a claim come to us at a time when their lives have been turned upside down, so it's rewarding to play a part in supporting them financially but also emotionally."

Royal London's support service, Helping Hand, was used by 1,067 customers last year, compared to over 700 users in 2021. Orthopaedic issues were the most common issue that customers needed support with (21%), followed by cancer (20%), mental health (15%) and bereavement (11%).

"The pay out from a claim can help those impacted get back on their feet, but the value it provides goes beyond just the money. Support through Helping Hand, which is available to people at any time, not just the point of claim, provides invaluable emotional and practical support," Paterson said.

"It's often overlooked that protection insurance is the foundation of all financial planning, helping to safeguard lifestyles and sustaining future plans which could be unachievable without it."