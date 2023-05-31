Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

Bluecrest Wellness has upgraded its health packages for businesses to include a new musculoskeletal assessment and enhanced testing for lung function, glucose and liver function.

Early cancer risk indicator tests can also now be added on to any package with the provider of health assessments.

The upgrade follows feedback that Bluecrest received from corporate clients to make its packages "easier" to tailor and to choose between.

Bluecrest's packages have four levels for businesses to choose from, starting with the Business Health Plus which comprises 47 health readings, a general health overview, personal results report and 24/7 GP helpline.

Meanwhile, the highest level includes 89 health readings, all the comprehensive benefits, and a fitness assessment and GP consultation.

Jon Darby, Bluecrest Wellness corporate director, commented that employees are increasingly valuing workplace health support following the growing pressure being faced by the NHS.

"Bluecrest Wellness in already proving really popular with businesses who want to add something proactive into their health benefits mix - and the number of corporate health packages we've delivered has doubled over the last year," Darby said.

"We've listened to the feedback from corporate clients to hone our packages and make them easier to tailor and easier to choose between - so we can help even more businesses help even more of their people to live well and stay well."

