Scottish Widows pays out over £199M in protection claims during 2022

The insurer detailed that it paid out on over 98% of all claims received through the year, the fourth year it has done so, despite an 11% rise in critical illness claims in 2022 - attributed to a decline in claims in 2021 due to Covid-19 and extra pressure on healthcare services.

Overall, Scottish Widows paid out on 99.4% of life claims and 93.3% of critical illness claims, representing 8,555 and 1,552 claims respectively.

The two main reasons for claims not being paid were misrepresentation and cause of claim not being covered by the policy.

Broken down, in 2022 75% of life claims were declined due to misrepresentation (where the policy would not have been written to begin with if the correct facts were presented) and 25% was related to terminal illness claims where a claim doesn't meet the policy criteria of having less than 12 month to live.

In critical illness claims, 41% of declined claims were due to misrepresentation and in 59% of cases the cause not covered by the policy.

Cancer was again the most common reason for critical illness (63%) and life insurance (33%) claims.

The most common cancer claims among men were for prostate (22.4%), bowel cancer (16.3%), malignant melanoma (6.3%) and Hodgkin's lymphoma (6.3%).

In women the most common types of cancer were breast cancer (52.8%), bowel (9.4%), uterine or cervical (7.4%), ovarian (4.5%), and malignant melanoma (3.7%).

A total of £114.2m was paid out on life insurance claims, of which £8m was for terminal illness claims, representing a 15% year-on-year decrease from total life pay outs of £132.9m in 2021.

Just under half (42%) of all claims from women were as a result of death from cancer, compared with 28% of men. Heart-related claims accounted for 28% of cases for men, compared to 12.5% of cases for women.

A total of £86.2m was paid out by the insurer for critical illness claims last year, an increase of 15% from 2021.

Cancer was the main reason for claims (63%) followed by heart attack (11%) stroke (9.2%), and multiple sclerosis (3%).

Among men, just over 50% of claims made were for cancer, followed by heart attack (20%) and stroke (12%). For women, almost 75% of critical illness claims were for cancer, followed by stroke (almost 6.5%) and multiple sclerosis (5%).

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows, said: "We know that 2022 was a tough year for many people, with the current cost of living pressures, as well as our health service still struggling with pandemic-related issues and often delayed diagnosis and treatments.

"That's why I am proud to see that year-on-year we continue to deliver on our promise to protect and support our customers in their difficult moments.

Scottish Widows noted that use of its Clinic in the Pocket service rose by 67% year-on-year.

Just under two thirds (63%) of Clinic in the Pocket consultations were booked by customers aged 26-45, with two in five (39.8%) having already used the service.

The most common symptoms consulted on were about skin issues, including moles and lumps (18%), cold or flu symptoms (12%), and children's health (11%).

"Our data is telling us that 26-45 year-olds are spearheading the digital shift, which may in turn free up valuable NHS in person appointments as getting advice on symptoms as early as possible can make a huge difference for most conditions, Cadger detailed.

"Early diagnosis remains crucial as our data highlights that cancer continues to be the main cause of death and critical illnesses amongst our customers. This underlines the importance of our partners Macmillan, RedArc and others to be able to help provide the right support and advice when it matters the most."