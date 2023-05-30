Employers and staff at odds over workplace wellbeing priorities

According to L&G's Wellbeing at Work Barometer, of 1,005 senior managers and 1,040 middle managers, both employers (33%) and employees (51%) agreed that stress and anxiety is the top priority.

However, there was a disparity of opinion for the second and third priorities as staff members cited depression (40%) and burnout (35%), while employers pointed to men's health (31%) and women's health (30%).

A larger number of young employees aged between 18-34 years old stated a desire to see stress and anxiety, depression and burnout prioritised, compared to older counterparts.

Despite 47% and 42% of these young adults wishing for their workplace to start providing support or increasing levels of support on depression and burnout respectively, only 29% and 25% of employers aged over 55 agreed.

Meanwhile, only 44% of line managers agreed that support for depression should be created or increased, and 37% agreed the same for burnout.

Based on this research, L&G said employers might not always be involving employees in the design of wellbeing programmes, although this can ensure "relevance and value to both people and business."

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at L&G Group Protection, commented that wellbeing must focus on fixing work and the work culture, rather than only focusing on fixing the individual.

Sallows said this is about considering all aspects of wellbeing, including mental wellbeing support, to join the dots between culture and purpose, good work and management practices, employees feeling listened to and valued, support from providers in the shape of a vast array of prevention, early intervention and vocational rehabilitation services.

"Without this, there's a risk that the disparities highlighted in our research will only grow. As an industry, we need to help employers join the dots, helping also link this joined up strategy to key business goals, such as productivity, recruitment, retention, and even the ability to attract investment as wellbeing becomes a part of ESG metrics," she commented.

"This necessitates a different way of informing wellbeing programme design and implementation; balancing the traditional route of what employers think is best - primarily informed by competitor programmes - with data that zooms inward, focusing on the work, work culture and workforce."