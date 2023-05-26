Insured private healthcare admissions return to pre-Covid-19 levels

According to research from the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), insured admissions grew to 140,000 in Q4 last year. Insured admissions were above 2021 levels in every English region in 2022, except the South West where it remained stable at 29,000.

Overall, there were more private in-patient and day-case admissions (820,000) recorded in 2022 than in any previous year since PHIN began collecting data, the network detailed, and compares to 757,000 in 2021 (5% higher) and 779,000 in 2019 (8% higher).

Meanwhile, there were more self-pay admissions (272,000) in 2022 than in any other year PHIN has data for, despite a quarterly decline throughout the year.

This comes as 7.2 million people were waiting for NHS treatment at the end of 2022, which is 170% higher than Q1 2019. At the end of Q1 2023, the figure now stands at 7.33 million.

Brett Hill, head of health and protection at independent consultancy Broadstone, said: "It is no surprise that the problems people are facing in receiving treatment from the NHS are feeding into growing demand for private healthcare with private sector admissions reaching record levels in 2022. But we are now starting to see evidence of a transition in how that care is funded."

In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, Hill said there was a surge in self-pay admissions as people used savings they had built up through the lockdowns to speed up appointments, diagnoses and treatments, although this increase has now flattened.

"In its place, with the public health service facing ever-increasing pressures, insured admissions are now accelerating and approaching all-time highs. This is because businesses are recognising the need to invest in the wellbeing of their staff to stem the surge of economic inactivity due to ill-health that we are seeing."

This means businesses are implementing or expanding employee private medical insurance schemes to enable more staff to access the private sector to receive "quicker, affordable care," Hill added.

Ian Gargan, PHIN chief executive, commented: "We know that everyone loves and respects the NHS and its hard-working staff, but people are increasingly investigating healthcare alternatives."

Gargan said there is a combination of factors influencing this growth, including the long NHS waiting lists and uncertainty around how long wait times are.

"The private sector has worked with the NHS since its inception and will continue to do so. We see it as a ‘twin track' approach with both the public and private sector working together to ensure everyone gets the treatment they need."