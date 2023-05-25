MorganAsh adds benefits calculator to vulnerability tool

The calculator will allow member firms to check whether any benefits are available to consumers, MorganAsh detailed, while also allowing checks for social tariffs and local discretionary grant.

The new feature follows research from Policy in Practice which found that households are missing £19 billion of unclaimed income-related benefits and social tariffs each year due to administrative complexity, a lack of awareness, stigma and increasing fragmentation of support.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, commented: "Expecting advisers and agents to remember all ‘next steps', and when they should be invoked, is a mammoth task.

"By using technology to dynamically match treatments to consumers' need removes the need to provide training for staff on all of these treatments. When the need arises, the user is simply prompted with the suggested treatment in real time."

Manuel Peleteiro, co-founder of Inbest, said that integrating benefits checks into current customer journeys is the "most effective way" to help households discover and manage any benefits they are eligible to receive.

"By integrating our benefits calculator into MARS - and providing personalised, proactive prompts - we ensure that not only are vulnerable customers aware of any potential benefits, it also becomes easier for them to view and manage those benefits."